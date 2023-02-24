Nevada Legislature takes up bill address ‘forever chemicals”

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Tuesday, the Nevada Legislature introduced a bill to address “forever chemicals,” like polyfluoroalkyl and perfluoroalkyl.

SB76, if passed would prohibit with exceptions the sale and distribution of certain products containing what is commonly referred to as PFAs and require information on the chemicals to be provided to customers.

The two compounds, known as PFOA and PFOS, have been voluntarily phased out by U.S. manufacturers, but there are a limited number of ongoing uses and the chemicals remain in the environment because they do not degrade over time. The compounds are part of a larger cluster of PFAS that have been used in consumer products and industry since the 1940s.

Several states have set their own drinking water limits to address PFAS contamination that are far tougher than the federal guidance. The toxic industrial compounds are associated with serious health conditions, including cancer and reduced birth weight.

This report uses information from the Associated Press.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.