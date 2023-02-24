Nevada Legislature takes up bill address ‘forever chemicals”

For decades PFAS, also known as “forever chemicals,” have been widely used in nonstick cookware.
For decades PFAS, also known as “forever chemicals,” have been widely used in nonstick cookware.(MGN)
By Michael Bell
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:03 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Tuesday, the Nevada Legislature introduced a bill to address “forever chemicals,” like polyfluoroalkyl and perfluoroalkyl.

SB76, if passed would prohibit with exceptions the sale and distribution of certain products containing what is commonly referred to as PFAs and require information on the chemicals to be provided to customers.

The two compounds, known as PFOA and PFOS, have been voluntarily phased out by U.S. manufacturers, but there are a limited number of ongoing uses and the chemicals remain in the environment because they do not degrade over time. The compounds are part of a larger cluster of PFAS that have been used in consumer products and industry since the 1940s.

Several states have set their own drinking water limits to address PFAS contamination that are far tougher than the federal guidance. The toxic industrial compounds are associated with serious health conditions, including cancer and reduced birth weight.

This report uses information from the Associated Press.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs arrives in court for a hearing at the...
Judge recuses self in DUI case involving ex-Raiders player Ruggs
FILE - A Mega Million sign displays the estimated jackpot of $1.35 Billion at the Cranberry...
LLC incorporated in Las Vegas to claim $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot
Jackpot at the Flamingo
Player wins jackpot at Flamingo Las Vegas Thursday
Drivers stuck for hours after complete closure of I-15 twice in 24 hours
Drivers stuck for hours after complete closure of I-15 twice in 24 hours
Teachers could receive training to carry a gun and serve as law enforcement officers at schools...
13-year-old boy arrested after gun found on Las Vegas middle school campus

Latest News

Road to Mt. Charleston on December 27, 2022
Mt. Charleston warns some areas to be closed Saturday due to predicted snow
File photo of gavel and scales of justice.
Nevada Legislature bill would increase time to arrest suspects of domestic violence
Jordan Brister
Cause of death released for Las Vegas student who died after cardiac arrest at school
FILE - Steven Abujen, a California prison inmate with the Prison Industry Authority, cleans one...
Nevada Legislature bill would set a minimum wage for prisoners