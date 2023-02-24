Nevada Legislature considers bill to require if driver is on autism spectrum on license

By Michael Bell
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 9:55 AM PST
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A bill being considered in the Nevada Legislature would require - under certain circumstances - the DMV to place a designation on a driver’s license for certain persons with autism.

AB161, acknowledges that current regulations with the DMV have symbols or other indicators of medical conditions on driver’s licenses. If passed, it would put such a designation if that person had autism.

The application for a license would include a statement from a licensed physician or an advanced practice registered nurse that the person does indeed have autism.

The ACLU of Nevada said in a statement Thursday the bill would help make police traffic stops safer for those affected.

Assemblywoman Cameron Miller, who cosponsored the bill with Assemblywoman Shannon Bilbray-Axelrod on behalf of the ACLU said, “AB161 is a commonsense solution that protects Nevadans and gives police a tool that increases safety when engaging those who have voluntarily shared a communication impairment with the DMV, reducing the likelihood of a dangerous encounter because of misunderstanding.”

“Having officers know there is a communication issue before walking up to the vehicle is huge. It will avoid misunderstandings and ultimately save lives,” said Axelrod.

