Nevada Legislature bill would set a minimum wage for prisoners

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada prisoners could potentially make minimum wage while working and serving time if SB187 is passed by the Legislature.

According to current law, the state does not require offenders to be paid the federal or state minimum wage for their employment in a program.

The bill would require offenders to be paid a “living wage, which is an hourly wage that is equivalent to the state minimum.”

Currently, prisoners in Nevada make anywhere from 25 cents to $5.15 an hour. The state minimum wage is $10.50 an hour.

The bill would also reset the categories for deductions from pay, like restitution to victims of crimes or support for family. Some of the funds could also be paid to the offender upon their release.

