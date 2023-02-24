Nevada Legislature bill would set a minimum wage for prisoners

FILE - Steven Abujen, a California prison inmate with the Prison Industry Authority, cleans one...
FILE - Steven Abujen, a California prison inmate with the Prison Industry Authority, cleans one of the newly installed headstones at the Mormon Island Relocation Cemetery, near Folsom, Calif., on Oct. 18, 2011. Lawmakers in Nevada and California are advancing legislation to remove involuntary servitude from their state constitutions, a move that follows four states that purged forced labor from the books in ballot measures last fall. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)(Rich Pedroncelli | AP)
By Michael Bell
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:02 PM PST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada prisoners could potentially make minimum wage while working and serving time if SB187 is passed by the Legislature.

According to current law, the state does not require offenders to be paid the federal or state minimum wage for their employment in a program.

The bill would require offenders to be paid a “living wage, which is an hourly wage that is equivalent to the state minimum.”

California and Nevada may ban forced prison labor, servitude

Currently, prisoners in Nevada make anywhere from 25 cents to $5.15 an hour. The state minimum wage is $10.50 an hour.

The bill would also reset the categories for deductions from pay, like restitution to victims of crimes or support for family. Some of the funds could also be paid to the offender upon their release.

