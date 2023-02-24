Nevada Legislature bill would increase time to arrest suspects of domestic violence

File photo of gavel and scales of justice.
File photo of gavel and scales of justice.(MGN)
By Michael Bell
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:45 PM PST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A bill introduced in the Nevada Legislature would make changes to how long the mandatory arrest for a person suspected of domestic violence would last.

AB51 states that, with certain exceptions, existing law requires authorities to arrest a suspect within 24 hours after they are believed to have committed battery constituting domestic violence.

Current law also states someone who is suspected of being the victim of domestic violence must be given a written statement by an officer before the suspect’s arrest concerning the circumstances.

The bill, if passed, would extend the period of mandatory arrest from 24 hours to within 7 days of the alleged battery. It would also make changes to the statement officers must give to alleged victims.

The bill originally called for a window of 14 days but has since been amended.

