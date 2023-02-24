Nevada Legislature bill would increase time to arrest suspects of domestic violence

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A bill introduced in the Nevada Legislature would make changes to how long the mandatory arrest for a person suspected of domestic violence would last.

AB51 states that, with certain exceptions, existing law requires authorities to arrest a suspect within 24 hours after they are believed to have committed battery constituting domestic violence.

Current law also states someone who is suspected of being the victim of domestic violence must be given a written statement by an officer before the suspect’s arrest concerning the circumstances.

The bill, if passed, would extend the period of mandatory arrest from 24 hours to within 7 days of the alleged battery. It would also make changes to the statement officers must give to alleged victims.

The bill originally called for a window of 14 days but has since been amended.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.