Mt. Charleston warns some areas to be closed Saturday due to predicted snow

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Officials with Mt. Charleston on Friday advised that certain areas will be closed “due to the amount of snow predicted.”

According to Mt. Charleston, the Spring Mountains Visitor Gateway, Kyle Canyon Picnic Area, Foxtail and Old Mill snowplay areas will be closed on Saturday, Feb. 25.

The Spring Mntns Visitor Gateway, Kyle Canyon Picnic Area, Foxtail & Old Mill snowplay areas will be CLOSED Sat Feb 25th due to the amount of snow predicted. Plows active on main hwys may not be able to keep up w/ long periods of snowfall. Visitors should use extreme caution! pic.twitter.com/rlA3t394Y9 — Go Mt. Charleston (@GoMtCharleston) February 24, 2023

Officials said snowplows that are active on the main highways may not be able to keep up with the long periods of snowfall.

“Visitors should use extreme caution!” officials said on Twitter.

