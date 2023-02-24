Mt. Charleston warns some areas to be closed Saturday due to predicted snow

Road to Mt. Charleston on December 27, 2022
Road to Mt. Charleston on December 27, 2022(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Officials with Mt. Charleston on Friday advised that certain areas will be closed “due to the amount of snow predicted.”

According to Mt. Charleston, the Spring Mountains Visitor Gateway, Kyle Canyon Picnic Area, Foxtail and Old Mill snowplay areas will be closed on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Officials said snowplows that are active on the main highways may not be able to keep up with the long periods of snowfall.

“Visitors should use extreme caution!” officials said on Twitter.

