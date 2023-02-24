Las Vegas police need help identifying man accused of shooting 2 ‘innocent bystanders’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in a December 2022 shooting.

According to police, the suspect is believed to have been involved in a shooting on Dec. 30 in the 4500 block of E. Charleston Boulevard.

During the shooting, Las Vegas police say two “innocent bystanders” were shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police described the suspect as being “a thin-built, Black male, last seen wearing a black and white sweater, black pants, and a black beanie.”

Anyone with any information about the suspect or event is urged to contact LVMPD Detectives at 725-217-8116.To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

