Las Vegas police need help identifying man accused of shooting 2 ‘innocent bystanders’

Las Vegas police need help identifying man accused of shooting 2 ‘innocent bystanders’
Las Vegas police need help identifying man accused of shooting 2 ‘innocent bystanders’(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 2:39 PM PST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in a December 2022 shooting.

According to police, the suspect is believed to have been involved in a shooting on Dec. 30 in the 4500 block of E. Charleston Boulevard.

During the shooting, Las Vegas police say two “innocent bystanders” were shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police described the suspect as being “a thin-built, Black male, last seen wearing a black and white sweater, black pants, and a black beanie.”

Anyone with any information about the suspect or event is urged to contact LVMPD Detectives at 725-217-8116.To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs arrives in court for a hearing at the...
Judge recuses self in DUI case involving ex-Raiders player Ruggs
FILE - A Mega Million sign displays the estimated jackpot of $1.35 Billion at the Cranberry...
LLC incorporated in Las Vegas to claim $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot
Jackpot at the Flamingo
Player wins jackpot at Flamingo Las Vegas Thursday
Drivers stuck for hours after complete closure of I-15 twice in 24 hours
Drivers stuck for hours after complete closure of I-15 twice in 24 hours
Teachers could receive training to carry a gun and serve as law enforcement officers at schools...
13-year-old boy arrested after gun found on Las Vegas middle school campus

Latest News

Las Vegas arborists stress importance of tree prevention maintenance ahead of storms
Las Vegas arborists stress importance of tree prevention maintenance ahead of storms
Road to Mt. Charleston on December 27, 2022
Mt. Charleston warns some areas to be closed Saturday due to predicted snow
File photo of gavel and scales of justice.
Nevada Legislature bill would increase time to arrest suspects of domestic violence
Jordan Brister
Cause of death released for Las Vegas student who died after cardiac arrest at school