Las Vegas police identify suspect in cold case homicide from 2004

Keysha Brown
Keysha Brown(LVMPD)
By Michael Bell
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:15 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The murder of a woman in 2004 went unsolved for nearly 20 years until a recent breakthrough.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Unit’s Lt. Jason Johansson announced Thursday the case of who killed Keysha Brown officially has a suspect.

Joined by Brown’s family, Johansson said the case went cold since Brown was found inside a bathtub after being strangled, stabbed and beaten to death on Oct. 19, 2004.

In August of 2022, a homicide detective referred to as Investigator Long recognized a pattern similar to another case he had worked. He requested more DNA testing on the evidence that had been found at the scene.

The results came back in December of 2022 and pointed to Norman Flowers, who is in custody for a triple murder from 2005, serving three life sentences.

Norman Flowers
Norman Flowers(LVMPD)

“He does meet the definition of a serial killer. We believe based on the evidence that we have that we know of right now that the other murders happened in the spring of 2005, and we believe that this was the first one,” Johansson said.

A warrant to arrest and charge Flowers for Brown’s murder has been applied for.

“There’s a sexual aspect to each one of them. There’s a way in which the deaths occurred and there’s a way the body was placed. All of those together made Detective Long instantly believe he was working another murder involving Norman Flowers,” Johansson added.

Kiesha Brown’s daughter, Khaliaah Brown said she wanted to thank the police department. “I went this long without knowing anything that happened to my mom.”

