Las Vegas family says downed tree from strong winds trapped them in home for hours

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A tree toppled onto a Las Vegas family’s driveway at 11 p.m. Tuesday night and remained there until crews came to clean it up around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Kelsey Allen was blown away when waking up to a large tree laying in her driveway shortly after going to bed.

“We were pretty shocked,” said Allen. “We also talked about it yesterday like oh the wind is going to be pretty bad; I hope the tree doesn’t fall on anything.”

The tree, blocked Allen’s garage where she keeps her car, which made it impossible to leave.

“We have a lot going on and we need to take our kids to school and go pick them up and stuff like that,” said Allen.

Many hours later, local arborists came to clean it the tree up. They said it had been a busy morning across the valley.

“So far, I give about 10 estimates like this one right here,” said arborist Edgar Larios with High End Companies, LLC.

Larios shared how much it will cost to remove the tree.

“Upwards from $4,000 to $5,500,” said Larios. “To replace it well, a tree this big, you will not be able to replace it.”

Larios said the roots in Las Vegas don’t go very deep, making it easier for trees to come toppling down.

“When you get strong winds like this in a living community, that is what happens,” said Larios.

Allen said she noticed the roots on this tree started to lift about six months and when she contacted Homes 4 Rent which is the property rental company for her home about her concerns, she did not get a response.

“Emailed them and let them know this was a problem,” said Allen. “I went back to that email and replied all and said since you didn’t take care of it 6 months ago, now it has caused a bigger problem.”

We also reached out to Homes 4 Rent but have yet to hear back.

No damage was done to the home.

