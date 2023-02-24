Las Vegas arborists stress importance of tree prevention maintenance ahead of storms

Las Vegas arborists stress importance of tree prevention maintenance ahead of storms
Las Vegas arborists stress importance of tree prevention maintenance ahead of storms(FOX5)
By Dani Masten
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 2:09 PM PST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Toppling trees have become a common problem across the Las Vegas Valley for many residents over the past few days.

Some of the toppled trees caused damage for homeowners.

“The next morning, I wake up and see my neighbor text me over here in the other house and he says sorry about your tree,” said homeowner Brendan Paul.

Paul saw a large tree toppled over onto the driveway of his house near Desert Inn and Eastern shortly after receiving the text from his neighbor on Wednesday.

“The nextdoor neighbor’s tree had fallen, and it was a massive tree so I was like oh my gosh,” said Paul.

Local arborist Edgar Larios said the roots on the tree that the winds pushed onto Paul’s driveway were not very deep, making it easier for them to come toppling down.

“It is all blown over this way and if you take a look around in the back, you will see the roots have been cut before,” said Larios.

Las Vegas family says downed tree from strong winds trapped them in home for hours

Lario’s said with the intense winds we experience year-round, it is important to get to the root of the problem before it is too late.

“If you call a certified arborist, they will be able to tell you what you can do to prevent this from happening,’ said Larios. “Give them some food, give them some fertilizer, give them adequate water and make sure they survive a long time because if not they will fall over just like they have been.”

Larios said during the windy weeks, his phone never stops ringing.

“Like in this past week and couple days, we got like 25 phone calls to go and take a look at trees,” said Larios.

Lario’s said prevention maintenance is your best bet and a lot cheaper than having to pay the price once it’s too late.

He recommends people with large trees have an arborist come and look at their trees at least once a year but twice is even better.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs arrives in court for a hearing at the...
Judge recuses self in DUI case involving ex-Raiders player Ruggs
FILE - A Mega Million sign displays the estimated jackpot of $1.35 Billion at the Cranberry...
LLC incorporated in Las Vegas to claim $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot
Jackpot at the Flamingo
Player wins jackpot at Flamingo Las Vegas Thursday
Drivers stuck for hours after complete closure of I-15 twice in 24 hours
Drivers stuck for hours after complete closure of I-15 twice in 24 hours
Teachers could receive training to carry a gun and serve as law enforcement officers at schools...
13-year-old boy arrested after gun found on Las Vegas middle school campus

Latest News

Las Vegas police need help identifying man accused of shooting 2 ‘innocent bystanders’
Las Vegas police need help identifying man accused of shooting 2 ‘innocent bystanders’
Road to Mt. Charleston on December 27, 2022
Mt. Charleston warns some areas to be closed Saturday due to predicted snow
File photo of gavel and scales of justice.
Nevada Legislature bill would increase time to arrest suspects of domestic violence
Jordan Brister
Cause of death released for Las Vegas student who died after cardiac arrest at school