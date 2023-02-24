Las Vegas arborists stress importance of tree prevention maintenance ahead of storms

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Toppling trees have become a common problem across the Las Vegas Valley for many residents over the past few days.

Some of the toppled trees caused damage for homeowners.

“The next morning, I wake up and see my neighbor text me over here in the other house and he says sorry about your tree,” said homeowner Brendan Paul.

Paul saw a large tree toppled over onto the driveway of his house near Desert Inn and Eastern shortly after receiving the text from his neighbor on Wednesday.

“The nextdoor neighbor’s tree had fallen, and it was a massive tree so I was like oh my gosh,” said Paul.

Local arborist Edgar Larios said the roots on the tree that the winds pushed onto Paul’s driveway were not very deep, making it easier for them to come toppling down.

“It is all blown over this way and if you take a look around in the back, you will see the roots have been cut before,” said Larios.

Lario’s said with the intense winds we experience year-round, it is important to get to the root of the problem before it is too late.

“If you call a certified arborist, they will be able to tell you what you can do to prevent this from happening,’ said Larios. “Give them some food, give them some fertilizer, give them adequate water and make sure they survive a long time because if not they will fall over just like they have been.”

Larios said during the windy weeks, his phone never stops ringing.

“Like in this past week and couple days, we got like 25 phone calls to go and take a look at trees,” said Larios.

Lario’s said prevention maintenance is your best bet and a lot cheaper than having to pay the price once it’s too late.

He recommends people with large trees have an arborist come and look at their trees at least once a year but twice is even better.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.