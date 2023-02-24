Las Vegas airport advising of reduced tram service for T1 to D gates
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Traveling out of Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International soon? The airport is advising travelers to be aware of reduced tram service.
According to the airport, travelers will notice a reduction in service on the Blue Line between Terminal 1 and the D gates. The airport says the Blue Line will be reduced to one tram for “several weeks.”
Officials are advising travelers to expect congestion and longer waits at the stations. They also suggest allowing more time if your flight is departing from the D Concourse.
According to the airport, for those flying on Delta, American and advanced airlines and have no bags to check, officials advise to save time and use the Terminal 3 security checkpoint. The red line tram can take you to the D gates, the airport says.
