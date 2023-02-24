Forecast Outlook- 2/24/2023

Strong Winter Storm on Saturday
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather
By Sam Argier
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 1:48 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rain and snow will be increasing across Southern Nevada on Saturday as a strong winter storm moves across the area. The cold air will stay with us through next week.

We’re getting a break between storms on Friday with clouds passing through and highs in the low 50s. Overnight temperatures tonight will be in the 40s around the Las Vegas Valley.

A more significant storm packing more moisture moves into the area on Saturday. Rain becomes more widespread across the Las Vegas Valley during the afternoon and evening with high temperatures holding in the upper 50s and low 60s. For most of the Las Vegas Valley this will be a cold rain, but there is the chance of some snow mixing in for the highest elevations of the valley Saturday evening. Other areas looking at higher snow potential will be around the Pahrump Valley and down I-15 heading into Southern California. Along with the rain, we’ll deal with wind gusts in the 30-40 mph range.

Up in the mountains, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Mt. Charleston and Lee Canyon through early Sunday morning. 1 to 2 feet of snow is forecast with locally higher amounts possible. Travel will be impacted heading up and down the mountain on Saturday. Travel will also be impacted heading outside Las Vegas into Arizona, California, Utah, and Northern Nevada Saturday evening.

The storm moves out on Sunday, setting us up for drier weather into early next week. We’ll keep it cool with shower chances returning again for the middle of next week.

