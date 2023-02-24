Family of murdered teen shares harrowing eyewitness account

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The same streets she played in as a little girl are the ones where she took her last breath.

“I got one last breath out of her before she looked at me, before she looked at me and died in my arms in the back of my car,” said Stephanie Speelman in tears.

“Nothing we could have done could have saved her.”

Her daughter, Chloe Edwards, was stabbed to death. She was only 14 years old and a student at North Valleys High School.

Edward’s mom and sister say she was bullied for over a year leading up to her death.

Her sister, Alexis Lepp, said she would often receive mean text messages and direct messages on social media.

“You’re ugly, everyone’s talking about you, go kill yourself,” Lepp said recalling the messages.

Lepp said Edwards agreed to a one-on-one fist fight and they drove down the street to Soft Winds Drive. But when they got to the house, Lepp said more people started walking out.

“When they come out the house, there’s multiple, it’s not just one girl so that’s why I had gotten out of the car,” Lepp said.

That’s when the fight started.

“I just seen a couple punches, a couple this, a couple that before my sister is on the floor and she’s talking about ‘she has a knife’.”

“I see blood, I see her getting up and running.”

Lepp says that’s when another boy at the scene charged at her with a knife.

“They’re in the doorway [of the car]. I can’t even close the door, they’re in my face with a knife at my throat talking about, ‘don’t mess with me’,” Lepp said.

She says they were able to get away and as Edwards lost conciousness, they drove back home calling 9-1-1.

“I struggle going to bed every night because I know I have to wake up the next day and go a whole new day without her,” Speelman said.

The family says they told Edwards’ school and the Reno Police Department about the hateful comments and times Edwards was attacked in the past.

“Two Reno Police Department reports of my daughter being beat up by another boy, nothing was done,” Speelman said.

But they say what really brought this fight to a fever pitch was social media.

“If it wasn’t for social media, this probably never would have happened,” Lepp said.

Now, they grieve their daughter, sister, granddaughter and friend and wait for justice.

A 14-year-old girl has been charged with open murder and a 15-year-old boy charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

“I don’t care if you’re a kid or not, you want to make big adult decisions, then you can deal with the big adult consequences,” Lepp said.

Both minors are held at Jan Evans Juvenile Justice Center as they await a decision that will determine whether they are charged as adults in these cases.

The Washoe County School District released a statement saying in part,

“Washoe County School District is cooperating with the Reno Police Department on their investigation to the fullest extent of the law. At the direction of WCSD Superintendent Susan Enfield, the district’s Office of the General Counsel has launched an investigation to make sure that all laws, polices and regulations were followed.”

