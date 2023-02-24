Family calls for change in vaccine rules for foster families in Nevada, doctors share concerns

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A family is calling for change to vaccine requirements for Nevada foster families in the midst of a shortage of available homes, and has caught the attention of a local state lawmaker in support of the cause—as well as doctors with concerns.

Katie Nimmo and her family signed up for foster care classes after FOX5 reported that there was a severe shortage of families eligible to take a baby.

Once they attended the emergency classes to fast-track foster families for the cause, Nimmo and her husband were informed that the household was not eligible, as her children were not on the CDC’s childhood vaccination schedule. The family has opted out of vaccines for religious beliefs, and Nimmo said she works with her pediatrician to make sure her children are healthy.

“We’re Christians, and we’re called to care for the widows and orphans. So to know that the government is kind of withholding us from carrying out those convictions of our faith is very frustrating,” Nimmo said.

The CDC schedule lists vaccines needed by certain age benchmarks, from the polio vaccine, to the measles and mumps vaccine.

After learning about the issue from various other families in her church and community, Nimmo sent a letter to Governor Joe Lombardo and caught the attention of a local lawmaker, State Senator Scott Hammond.

“You’re trying to protect them from one thing, but then you’ve created another situation where you’re endangering them a bit or harming them because we can’t get foster families to take them in and get them out of that cycle,” Hammond said.

“There’s also unintended consequences and sometimes just common sense,” he said, noting that children can attend schools with religious exemptions for vaccines. He’s looking into how state code can be amended, and could possibly put forth a bill for change.

Dr. Sherilyn Duckworth of Immunize Nevada voiced concerns for the safety of foster children.

“In order for any child to have a better quality of life, that does mean that they need to be protected from preventable diseases such as covid, flu, measles, polio, and the list goes on, " Dr. Sherilyn Duckworth said. Immunize Nevada helps families across the state get their kids up to date on shots to attend school.

“If you are interested in adopting and becoming a foster parent, think about science do not act on emotion and think about how tragic it could be. What if this child was immunocompromised? This child may not recover fully from that virus,” Dr. Duckworth said.

According to Clark County, there are now ten children under two years old at Child Haven. Though there has been a uptick in foster families signing up, the county is still short by 400 families.

