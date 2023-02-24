‘Dads in Schools’ group calls for more help to ensure safety of kids

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - CCSD police arrested a student at Palo Verde high school in Summerlin this morning after a gun was found on campus.

The school was placed on lockdown as officer investigated. There were no threats to the school and no other details were provided.

Following this incident, the group “Dads in Schools” had one of their volunteers directly impacted.

The group “Dads in Schools” is calling for more volunteers to help ensure the safety of their children.

Today’s incident was all too surreal for one dad in particular.

Kevin Gordon has been a volunteer with “Dads in Schools” at Palo Verde High School for one year. He said his daughter and son both go to Palo Verde and his wife is a substitute teacher at the school, who he said happened to be teaching when the school went into a hard lockdown.

He said his wife was texting him from the classroom while it all unfolded.

“That is probably one of the worst messages you can get as a parent because you feel helpless in that moment, so I just turned to prayer and tried to receive some encouragement,” said Gordon.

“It is frightening,” said Troy Martinez, founder of “Dads in Schools.” “Very disturbing and being a grandfather with 11 grandchildren in this district, we are mortified to be here once again knowing that there is violence attempting to come into our schools.”

Since 2018, “Dads in Schools” said they have been giving safety recommendations to the school safety committee and said this is not a drill and it is time more safety measures are implemented.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.