LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Cookie lovers, rejoice! Crumbl Cookies on Friday announced that it will open the doors of a new location in Henderson next week.

According to Crumbl, the new cookie shop is located at 55 N. Stephanie, Suite 100, in Henderson.

The eatery will open its doors at 8 a.m. on Friday, March 3.

