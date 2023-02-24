ChatGPT tool being used for research as app gains more users

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Revolutionizing the way we work, ChatGPT continues to play a significant role in various industries including researchers.

“I literally say can you please summarize this and then I will ask that it follow up with give me a list of 5 to 10 bullet points with the key insights and it will do it,” said Senior Vice President of Intuify Matt Seltzer.

Market research analyst Matt Seltzer is currently using ChatGPT to write one of his biggest research papers on the evaluation of a website for a client.

“Everything that I would have spent a day to two whole days doing as a first draft,” said Seltzer. This is still a first draft. This isn’t something I would hit print and send to the client, but I got a whole day back.”

He said while the tool saves him time and produces quality work, he still checks its accuracy.

“I was the one who conducted the interviews so as I read through the summary, it clicks, this makes sense, this is exactly what I heard,” said Seltzer.

In his 18 years of doing research and using various artificial intelligence tools, he said nothing compares to ChatGPT.

“It is still in an infancy phase like you get that vibe when you use it, but I work with a few different robots and I like using that term because that is where we are in 2023 and it is one of my favorites, it is very intelligent,” said Seltzer.

Seltzer said ChatGPT will continue to change the research industry for the better.

“If I can say anything about research, the number one thing that is going to change the research industry is our reliance on tools,” said Seltzer.

Seltzer said he thinks ChatGPT will not start to replace positions within the marketing research industry and said there will always be a need for someone to edit and check the responses generated by ChatGPT.

