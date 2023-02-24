CCSD Trustees face criticism at first school meeting since police incident near Durango High

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The first Clark County School District board of trustees meeting since a student was aggressively taken to the ground by a CCSD police officer near Durango High School was held Thursday night.

The incident was not on the agenda, but the topic took up the bulk of the evening through public comment.

“We’re not being heard, and no action is being taken,” parent Jessica Orta said.

It was the chance for community members, parents, teachers and students to speak directly to the trustees.

The incident sparked protests outside the CCSD Administrative building and community groups demanded a swift investigation, the officer to be fired and reform in the school police department.

“We never really talk about accountability for our police in school,” one speaker during public comment said. “We never step back and ask ourselves are these cops in schools making our students feel safer or our parents feel safer?”

CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara called for a review of the police department’s use of force policies.

Organizers have met with district and police leaders. CCSD Police Chief Mike Blackeye said a task force is being formed with community leaders.

“The primary goal of the committee will be to inform and provide feedback to solve issues and concerns collectively while also providing committee members a better understanding of the operations and functions of the Department. The first agenda item will be their review of the Use of Force policy and protocols,” he said in a statement.

During the public comment period Thursday, some alleged this is far from the first case of excessive use of force from a school police officer.

“If I were to body slam a student to the ground, I would lose my job instantly,” a CCSD teacher said.

Parents like Orta said it’s unacceptable that two weeks after the incident trustees are not discussing it in a public forum.

“They could have said we do not condone this level of violence, but instead they have been silent. We all know silent equals consent,” Orta said.

FOX5 has reached out to all of the CCSD trustees for comment on the police incident but has not received any responses.

The officer involved was reassigned and is not working in the field pending the outcome of the investigation, according to CCSD police.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.