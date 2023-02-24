Cause of death released for Las Vegas student who died after cardiac arrest at school

Jordan Brister
Jordan Brister(Savanna Brister)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:33 PM PST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s office has released the cause and manner of death for a Las Vegas student who died after suffering cardiac arrest while at school in January.

The student, Jordan Brister, a student at Amplus Academy in Las Vegas, died “suddenly and unexpectedly suffered cardiac arrest while at school with no explanation as to why,” according to a GoFundMe Page.

The school said staff “provided Jordan with emergency medical attention until paramedics arrived and transported him to Southern Hills Hospital.”

According to the coroner’s office on Feb. 24, Brister’s cause of death was determined to be acute bacterial pneumonia and tracheitis (staphylococcus aureus) - other significant conditions asthma with mucus plugging. The coroner said his manner of death was natural.

The GoFundMe had said Brister had planned on joining the military after graduating.

After his death, Southern Hills Hospital held an honor walk for Brister, as he was an organ donor.

The hospital had said at the time that care providers lined the hospital hallways as Brister was transferred to an operating room for organ donation in a procession called an “honor walk.”

Las Vegas student who suffered cardiac arrest honored by hospital with organ donor walk

Staff said that there were so many people who came out to support Brister, other staff members in the building had trouble fitting in the hallways.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs arrives in court for a hearing at the...
Judge recuses self in DUI case involving ex-Raiders player Ruggs
FILE - A Mega Million sign displays the estimated jackpot of $1.35 Billion at the Cranberry...
LLC incorporated in Las Vegas to claim $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot
Jackpot at the Flamingo
Player wins jackpot at Flamingo Las Vegas Thursday
Drivers stuck for hours after complete closure of I-15 twice in 24 hours
Drivers stuck for hours after complete closure of I-15 twice in 24 hours
Teachers could receive training to carry a gun and serve as law enforcement officers at schools...
13-year-old boy arrested after gun found on Las Vegas middle school campus

Latest News

Road to Mt. Charleston on December 27, 2022
Mt. Charleston warns some areas to be closed Saturday due to predicted snow
File photo of gavel and scales of justice.
Nevada Legislature bill would increase time to arrest suspects of domestic violence
For decades PFAS, also known as “forever chemicals,” have been widely used in nonstick cookware.
Nevada Legislature takes up bill address ‘forever chemicals”
FILE - Steven Abujen, a California prison inmate with the Prison Industry Authority, cleans one...
Nevada Legislature bill would set a minimum wage for prisoners