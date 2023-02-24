Cause of death released for Las Vegas student who died after cardiac arrest at school

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s office has released the cause and manner of death for a Las Vegas student who died after suffering cardiac arrest while at school in January.

The student, Jordan Brister, a student at Amplus Academy in Las Vegas, died “suddenly and unexpectedly suffered cardiac arrest while at school with no explanation as to why,” according to a GoFundMe Page.

The school said staff “provided Jordan with emergency medical attention until paramedics arrived and transported him to Southern Hills Hospital.”

According to the coroner’s office on Feb. 24, Brister’s cause of death was determined to be acute bacterial pneumonia and tracheitis (staphylococcus aureus) - other significant conditions asthma with mucus plugging. The coroner said his manner of death was natural.

The GoFundMe had said Brister had planned on joining the military after graduating.

After his death, Southern Hills Hospital held an honor walk for Brister, as he was an organ donor.

The hospital had said at the time that care providers lined the hospital hallways as Brister was transferred to an operating room for organ donation in a procession called an “honor walk.”

Staff said that there were so many people who came out to support Brister, other staff members in the building had trouble fitting in the hallways.

