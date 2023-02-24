Broadway in the HOOD encourages people of all ages to audition for inclusive spring musical

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Kicking off Broadway in the Hood’s 2023 season is the iconic musical “Jesus Christ Superstar”. Auditions are happening this weekend and Russell said anyone 15 and older is invited to come to be a part.

“Theater bridges the gap,” said Torrey Russell, founder of Broadway in the Hood. “We can all come together to be a part of this wonderful production.”

“Our goal is to have every ethnicity, or as many as possible, represented,” Russell said. “We’re going to have pieces sung in Tagalog, Spanish, English, and we’re embracing churches and communities to come out and be a part of the show.”

Russell started Broadway in the HOOD eleven years ago to make theater accessible to everyone; something he didn’t experience as a child.

“It was the theater that saved my life,” Russell said. “My family could not afford to buy tickets to go to shows even if it was $25. My mother was a single mother. It was the light bill or a show ticket.”

In these years, the nonprofit has made an impact on local talent.

“We’ve had young people go on to Broadway for “Lion King” and many other shows.,” Russell said. “The first Black Glenda in “Wicked” is part of our family. We know that we had a hand in helping them to understand the discipline that it takes.”

He said he wants this experience to give people an opportunity to discover new skills and passions.

“When we travel the world and work with people around the country, it’s all about knowing you’re great and there is greatness within you.”

The show premieres Easter weekend. If you would like to audition, you find more information here.

