1 dead, 1 injured in North Las Vegas shooting Thursday; suspect at large

By Michael Bell
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:50 PM PST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person is dead and another injured after a shooting in North Las Vegas in the 5800 block of Victory Point Street.

According to North Las Vegas Police, around 6 a.m. Thursday they responded to the area for a shooting call and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to UMC Trauma. One man, believed to be in his late 30s, later died. The other, believed to be in his early 30s, was listed in serious condition.

Investigators believe there was some sort of argument between the suspect -only described as a male - and the two alleged victims.

During the argument, the suspect shot the other two and fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the NLVPD Detective Bureau at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact crime stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet here.

