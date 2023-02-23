Wrong-way crash closes westbound lanes of north 215 near Durango

By Cody Lee
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:02 PM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Impairment is suspected after a wrong-way driver crashed head-on into another vehicle on the north 215 Beltway approaching the Durango Drive exit Wednesday afternoon.

Initial details from Nevada State Police indicate around 4:10 p.m. troopers received reports of a wrong-way vehicle believed to be a white Nissan Sentra on north 215. A few minutes later the car went head-on with a gray Chevrolet Silverado truck.

Both drivers were transported to UMC. A woman driving the truck is currently in critical condition.

Police believe the man in the wrong-way vehicle was impaired and police are investigating.

There is currently a closure on the 215 westbound and traffic is being diverted off at Sky Point.

Troopers anticipate the closure until 7 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.

