13-year-old boy arrested after gun found on Las Vegas middle school campus

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 13-year-old student was arrested Thursday after a gun was found on a Las Vegas middle school campus, Clark County School District Police said.

A letter to parents at Jerome Mack Middle School said a juvenile was arrested after there was a report of a gun on campus and that gun was found, CCSDPD said. Police said there was no threat made to students or staff.

CCSDPD said the 13-year-old male suspect faces charges of minor in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and possession dangerous weapon on school property.

The arrest comes shortly after four weapons were recovered from three CCSD campuses on the same day.

The parent letter follows below:

Dear Jerome Mack Middle School Families: As always, we want to keep you informed of important matters happening within our school community. Today, CCSD Police investigated a report of a weapon on campus. A firearm was recovered and a juvenile was arrested without incident. There were no threats made to students or staff. Due to privacy laws, we are unable to discuss individual student matters, however this event serves as a reminder that weapons of any kind are not permitted on campus. As it has been communicated multiple times, the Clark County School District is actively pursuing any and all legal actions against students who engage in violence and violate the CCSD Student Code of Conduct. Students and parents can also make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org or through the free downloadable phone app. Or call CCSDPD dispatch at 702-799-5411 for immediate attention. We take the personal safety of each and every student very seriously. If you have any concerns or questions about your child, please contact the school’s main office at 702-799-2005. Thank you.

