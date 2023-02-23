Should gel manicure clients take precautions?

By Terri Russell
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:32 PM PST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Here at La Belle Nail Lounge clients wanting a gel manicure wear gloves. That’s because the process involves UV lights to help cure the polish.

The process means the manicure lasts longer than a conventional manicure.

“What I like about the gel, it lasts a lot longer. I usually get my nails done once a month,” says Ashley Vazeen DNP, who is a gel manicure fan.

However, Vazeen says in her field she knows ultra violet light can cause age spots on the hands.

A recent study which appeared in “Nature” shows mice exposed to UV light were shown to develop some skin cell mutations.

“They need to do bigger studies to see if it is true in humans,” says Cindy Lamerson MD, with Nevada Center for Dermatology. “They have done some, but they are very small. And you need really big numbers in order to determine whether there is a problem.”

Dr. Lamerson says it will take years to determine the true impact of UV light on hands.

She whole heartedly supports the use of gloves like those used at La Belle Nail Lounge. She says clients can always bring their own fingerless gloves to a gel manicure. Or she says put sunscreen on hands prior to placing them under the light. Make sure it has a high SPF.

No need to give up your nail indulgence, just have your fingers on the pulse concerning the latest developments in gel manicures.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Mega Million sign displays the estimated jackpot of $1.35 Billion at the Cranberry...
LLC incorporated in Las Vegas to claim $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot
FILE - Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs arrives in court for a hearing at the...
Judge recuses self in DUI case involving ex-Raiders player Ruggs
I-15 SB closed at Primm due to high winds, low visibility into California
I-15 reopens at Primm after closed due to high winds, low visibility into California
Proposed Smith's Marketplace near Stephanie, Sunset.
Smith’s Marketplace considering another Henderson location
Brightline
Brightline, rail unions enter deal for train between Las Vegas, Southern California

Latest News

Proposal would lure doctors to Nevada by helping pay student loans
Proposal would lure doctors to Nevada by helping pay student loans
TB AT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - VOD - clipped version
CCSD says person at Las Vegas elementary school was diagnosed with tuberculosis
Cannabis Plant
Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board suspends North Las Vegas license citing ‘threat to public health’
FEWER HOSPITAL BEDS - VOD - clipped version
Fewer hospital beds in Las Vegas Valley means more patients at facilities, possibly longer wait time
Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board issues health notice after some products treated with...
Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board issues health notice after some products treated with unapproved pe