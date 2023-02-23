Raiderettes to hold auditions for upcoming squad in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Have you ever wanted to be a member of the Raiderettes? Here’s your chance.

“Football’s Fabulous Females” are set to hold auditions for the group’s upcoming squad on Saturday, May 13 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

According to the Raiderettes, registrations for the auditions will begin at 8 a.m., with the actual tryouts starting at 9 a.m.

The Raiderettes advised that all semi-finalists will be announced the same day. Final auditions for the team will be a week-long process from May 16-20.

According to the Raiderettes, those selected for the team will be announced on the final day.

The team says that auditions will consist of an evaluation of dance ability, and public speaking and overall presentation.

In order to participate, the Raiderettes say you must be 21 years of age or older by the date of the preliminary auditions.

In addition, the team says that those selected must be available to attend all home games, special appearances throughout the season and all team practices, which are held three to four times a week and begin immediately following final auditions.

The Raiderettes will hold audition prep clinics every Tuesday in March and April, the group says.

For more information on Raiderette auditions, visit: https://lv.raiders.com/raiderettes-auditions/

