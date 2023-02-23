Puppy found in hot car on Las Vegas Strip with tape over mouth adopted, adorable

Dutchess
Dutchess(The Animal Foundation)
By Michael Bell
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:30 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A puppy that was found in July inside a hot car in a parking garage outside a casino while its owner was gambling has had quite a change of luck since.

At the time, the 3-month-old husky named Dutchess was found with electrical tape over its mouth when Las Vegas Metropolitan Police got the call.

According to The Animal Foundation, Nevada’s largest animal shelter, the temperature was 113 degrees that day when Officer Rybacki rescued Dutchess from the car.

“She lives with a wonderful family who adores her. She sneaks into the children’s beds and enjoys hanging out with her new fur siblings.”

Raul Carbajal, Dutchess’ previous owner who allegedly left her in the hot car, has been charged with felony willful torture of an animal. He is currently out on bond and has a preliminary hearing set for May 8.

