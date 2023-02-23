Packers QB Aaron Rodgers emerges from darkness retreat

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit LionsSunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:28 AM PST|Updated: 4 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has emerged from a darkness retreat in Oregon, according to ESPN.

Reporter Xuan Thai spoke with Scott Berman, owner of Sky Cave Retreats in Oregon. Berman said Rodgers finished his darkness retreat on Wednesday.

CLICK HERE for the full story from Xuan Thai.

Berman told Xuan Thai that Rodgers, 39, spent time in a 300-square-foot room that was “devoid of light.” Rodgers had a bed and bathroom. Thai reports that lights can be turned on inside the little room.

Now the focus turns to where Rodgers will play football next season.

“I can’t help but think about football. It’s a love of mine. I’ve given my life to it. It’s always close to the front of my mind. I got a pretty cool opportunity to do a little self-reflection in some isolation. Then after that I feel like I’ll be a lot closer to a final, final decision,” Rodgers said before going into the retreat.

Rodgers is under contract with the Packers. He is set to make $59 million for playing with the team in 2023.

Some other teams have expressed interest in the former MVP.

“I’m not a free agent. I’m under contract with Packers, number one. That gets lost in the conversation a lot,” said Rodgers. “There’s been a couple years where we got ousted by the Niners in the playoffs, and I went and played at Pebble. Those years were very razzing, I would say, from the crowd. A lot of Niner yells and a lot of other well-timed trash talk. This year was a lot more positive. The sentiment was very positive. People wanting me to get traded to their team, and the Raiders fans were probably the most vocal, and the most numerous.”

