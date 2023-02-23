Nevada DMV says driver’s license issuance services to be unavailable Saturday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - If you’re looking to get a driver’s license on Saturday, it will have to wait due to a planned outage.

The Nevada DMV will be unable to issue licenses or learner permits as Verizon will have a planned network outage which will impact the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration’s system.

It will affect all Nevada DMV offices regardless of location.

During the outage, the DMV will not be able to access the information required by law before issuing a license.

Customers wishing to be issued a new license are encouraged to make an appointment for licensing services during weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or to visit their local DMV Field Services Office on a subsequent Saturday for walk-in services. Appointments can be made by visiting dmv.nv.gov/appointments.htm.

