Las Vegas woman arrested after cops find dead dog in feces-covered apartment

A vehicle from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A vehicle from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By Michael Bell
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:56 PM PST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman faces a charge of killing an animal after police said they found a dead dog inside her home, which was covered in animal waste.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers were contacted by the Clark County Animal Protection Services on Feb. 21 around 9:36 a.m. in reference to a dead dog inside a kennel inside an apartment being spotted.

The floor of the apartment was covered in feces and the dog appeared to be “in the middle stages of decomposition.”

No one was home at the time. The apartment’s manager told police the tenant - Myiesha Beasley, 29, lived there. Neighbors said Beasley had three dogs and no one had seen her or her child in about 10 days or heard dogs barking from the apartment for two weeks.

Police contacted Beasley, who said she had been in the apartment two nights earlier when her one-year-old husky, Harley, was “alive, alert, and fine.”

They asked her to come to the scene but she said she was not able to and was in North Las Vegas.

Police obtained a search warrant for the apartment and “found a disturbing scene.”

The floor in the bedroom, kitchen, and living room was covered in feces. Harley was found dead inside the kennel with his teeth biting the metal wires in an attempt to escape. There was no water and only a small amount of food in his bowl.

His collar was loose as if he had lost a great deal of weight. Evidence at the scene suggested he had been dead much longer than two days.

A records check revealed Beasley was the subject of a previous animal complaint call at the same apartment on Oct. 8, 2022. At that time, animal protection services found the apartment covered in feces and told her to get it cleaned.

On Feb. 22, Beasley was taken into custody and complained of pregnancy issues, and was taken to Spring Valley Hospital.

At the hospital, investigators interviewed Beasley. She said she had not lived in the apartment since the end of January because of power issues with the refrigerator, and she did not have a place to stay so she left Harley there.

She said her ex-boyfriend was supposed to check on Harley Feb. 20 but he got sick and was unable to do so, but she could not provide his name or phone number.

Beasley is currently being held on $3,000 bail. Her next court hearing is Feb. 28.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Mega Million sign displays the estimated jackpot of $1.35 Billion at the Cranberry...
LLC incorporated in Las Vegas to claim $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot
FILE - Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs arrives in court for a hearing at the...
Judge recuses self in DUI case involving ex-Raiders player Ruggs
I-15 SB closed at Primm due to high winds, low visibility into California
I-15 reopens at Primm after closed due to high winds, low visibility into California
Proposed Smith's Marketplace near Stephanie, Sunset.
Smith’s Marketplace considering another Henderson location
Chloe Edwards
14-year-old stabbing victim identified by Washoe County

Latest News

Teachers could receive training to carry a gun and serve as law enforcement officers at schools...
13-year-old boy arrested after gun found on Las Vegas middle school campus
Stock photo of scales of justice. Alternate to gavel.
Las Vegas man sentenced to prison for $12M telemarketing scheme
Jackpot at the Flamingo
Player wins jackpot at Flamingo Las Vegas Thursday
Henderson man shoots self at casino, tries to hide ghost gun under slot machine, police say