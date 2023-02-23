Las Vegas Police looking for missing adult

Gisela Niva
Gisela Niva(LVMPD)
By Michael Bell
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:34 PM PST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail are asking the public for help finding Gisela Niva.

Niva may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical help. She was last seen Tuesday at around 10 a.m. near the 4100 block of Cascada Piazza Lane.

She is driving a white 2020 BMW 230i coupe with Nevada plate 521-W18.

Anyone with information regarding Niva and her whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
2 people found dead behind Las Vegas Auto Zone store
FILE - Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs arrives in court for a hearing at the...
Judge recuses self in DUI case involving ex-Raiders player Ruggs
UNLV football player Ryan Keeler
UNLV football player Ryan Keeler dies
FILE - A Mega Million sign displays the estimated jackpot of $1.35 Billion at the Cranberry...
LLC incorporated in Las Vegas to claim $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot
Las Vegas police working barricade involving person with gun in east valley
Las Vegas police take suspect with gun in custody after barricade in east valley

Latest News

Proposed Smith's Marketplace near Stephanie, Sunset.
Smith’s Marketplace considering another Henderson location
Nathan Chasing Horse stands in court, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas, Nev. Nathan...
‘Dances With Wolves’ actor indicted in Nevada sex abuse case
glass of water generic
Customers will have to ask for water at Nevada restaurants if bill passes
Nevada joins settlement with opioid manufacturer