Las Vegas Police looking for missing adult

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail are asking the public for help finding Gisela Niva.

Niva may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical help. She was last seen Tuesday at around 10 a.m. near the 4100 block of Cascada Piazza Lane.

She is driving a white 2020 BMW 230i coupe with Nevada plate 521-W18.

Anyone with information regarding Niva and her whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

