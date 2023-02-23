Las Vegas man sentenced to prison for $12M telemarketing scheme

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man was sentenced in the District of Nevada to prison time for defrauding hundreds of small business owners - many of the elderly - according to the US Attorney’s Office.

Michael Jones, 43, pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud, and 10 counts of wire fraud.

In addition to 78 months in prison, Jones will pay restitution to the order of $11,509,087.67 and a forfeiture money judgment for $7,934,095.32.

According to court records, from October 2009 to February 2014, Jones and his co-defendants convinced more than 2,100 small business owners to pay $12 million for what Jones described as “advance fees to fund expenses to apply for supposed government, private and charitable grants.”

Jones and his co-conspirators would tell victims regardless of what kind of business they ran, they were eligible for grants but needed to forward thousands of dollars beforehand.

