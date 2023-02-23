Las Vegas man sentenced to prison for $12M telemarketing scheme

Stock photo of scales of justice. Alternate to gavel.
Stock photo of scales of justice. Alternate to gavel.(Arizona's Family)
By Michael Bell
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 1:05 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man was sentenced in the District of Nevada to prison time for defrauding hundreds of small business owners - many of the elderly - according to the US Attorney’s Office.

Michael Jones, 43, pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud, and 10 counts of wire fraud.

In addition to 78 months in prison, Jones will pay restitution to the order of $11,509,087.67 and a forfeiture money judgment for $7,934,095.32.

According to court records, from October 2009 to February 2014, Jones and his co-defendants convinced more than 2,100 small business owners to pay $12 million for what Jones described as “advance fees to fund expenses to apply for supposed government, private and charitable grants.”

Jones and his co-conspirators would tell victims regardless of what kind of business they ran, they were eligible for grants but needed to forward thousands of dollars beforehand.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Mega Million sign displays the estimated jackpot of $1.35 Billion at the Cranberry...
LLC incorporated in Las Vegas to claim $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot
FILE - Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs arrives in court for a hearing at the...
Judge recuses self in DUI case involving ex-Raiders player Ruggs
I-15 SB closed at Primm due to high winds, low visibility into California
I-15 reopens at Primm after closed due to high winds, low visibility into California
Proposed Smith's Marketplace near Stephanie, Sunset.
Smith’s Marketplace considering another Henderson location
Chloe Edwards
14-year-old stabbing victim identified by Washoe County

Latest News

Jackpot at the Flamingo
Player wins jackpot at Flamingo Las Vegas Thursday
Henderson man shoots self at casino, tries to hide ghost gun under slot machine, police say
Dutchess
Puppy found in hot car on Las Vegas Strip with tape over mouth adopted, adorable
A Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) location in Las Vegas on June 23, 2020. (Gai...
Nevada DMV says driver’s license issuance services to be unavailable Saturday