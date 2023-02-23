Las Vegas eatery offering free lunch to restaurant workers on Employee Appreciation Day

By Caitlin Lilly
Feb. 23, 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In celebration of the upcoming Employee Appreciation Day, Noodles & Company is offering restaurant workers across the country a free meal.

According to Noodles & Company, on March 2 from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., service workers from any restaurant brand can visit the eatery for a free lunch.

In Las Vegas, Noodles & Company is located at 2400 S Rancho Drive, Suite 100.

According to Noodles & Company, in order to claim the free meal on March 2, all restaurant workers are encouraged to visit the Las Vegas location in uniform for a free lunch.

Visit https://www.noodles.com/ for more information.

