Forecast Outlook- 2/23/2023

Scattered snow, ice pellets, and rain showers will continue to be off and on through Thursday evening. Another storm moving in will bring increasing rain and snow across Southern Nevada on Saturday.

Showers are forecast to taper later tonight with overnight temperatures falling into the 30s and 20s. Friday will be mainly dry through much of the day with wind gusts in the 30-40 mph range. The chance of showers returns as we head into the evening.

A more significant storm packing more moisture moves into the area on Saturday. Rain becomes more widespread across the Las Vegas Valley with high temperatures holding in the mid 50s. For most of the Las Vegas Valley, this will be a cold rain, but there is the chance of some snow mixing in for the highest elevations of the valley. Other areas looking at higher snow potential will be around the Pahrump Valley and down I-15 heading into Southern California.

Up in the mountains, a Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for Mt. Charleston and Lee Canyon through early Sunday morning. 1 to 2 feet of snow is forecast with locally higher amounts possible. Travel will be impacted heading up and down the mountain on Saturday.

The storm moves out on Sunday, setting us up for drier weather into early next week. We’ll keep it cool with shower chances returning again for the middle of next week.

