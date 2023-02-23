Firefighter’s son suffers 3rd-degree burns after chemicals explode

By WLBT Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 2:29 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A Mississippi firefighter says his 10-year-old son was hospitalized with third-degree burns after the explosion of some unknown chemicals he was playing with.

Lt. Damon Moore, a 16-year veteran of the Jackson Fire Department, says the incident happened last Friday while his son, 10-year-old Damon Moore Jr., was playing with unknown chemicals in his grandmother’s bathroom.

Moore says it was while Damon was playing with the chemicals that they exploded in his face, leaving him with serious burns. He also received burns to his arms, legs and torso, WLBT reports.

“He had no idea what he was doing,” Moore said.

As of Monday, Damon was being treated at New Orleans Children’s Hospital Burn Center, where he was unconscious and under pain management.

Damon is a 5th grader at Reimagine Preparatory Charter School and part of the A.B. Scholarship Program, according to his mother, Jessica Goodwin.

Moore set up a GoFundMe page to help pay the bills since he will be unable to work for months as he cares for his son.

