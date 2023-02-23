Drivers stuck for hours after complete closure of I-15 twice in 24 hours

By Kim Passoth
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:18 PM PST
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - That next big round of winter weather will hit Southern Nevada Thursday morning. It comes after a one-two punch for the I-15 near the California/ Nevada Stateline in under 24 hours.

First, the interstate was closed due to high winds blowing dust causing brownouts. Then it was snow and ice in Mountain Pass.

“Saw the overhead signs saying that Interstate 15 was closed southbound so I knew I couldn’t go any further than this,” truck driver Joey Lukacsi told FOX5. Lukacsi stopped at Stateline for 12 hours and ended up sleeping in his truck overnight in Whiskey Pete’s parking lot because hotel rooms sold out.

“It is real frustrating; I would rather be home sleeping in my own bed…. It happens from time to time there is really nothing you can do about it. The weather is going to do what the weather wants to do,” Lukacsi contended.

Caltrans first shut the interstate down Tuesday night due to the high winds and low visibility with brownout conditions from blowing dust. Nevada State Police confirming several rollover crashes. The interstate did reopen around 5 a.m. only to be closed again due to the continued winds, as well as snow and ice. The interstate once again reopened around 11:30 a.m. when RTC reported a 7-mile backup at Stateline.

Caltrans tells FOX5, their crews are on 24-hour shifts inspecting problem areas, running snowplows, and placing de-icing agents on roadways preparing for the next round of winter weather before it rolls in.

