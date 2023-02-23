Cat missing for 9 years reunited with owner, thanks to microchip

After Piper the cat escaped nine years ago, her owner spent years searching for signs of the white-gloved feline. (Source: WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 1:32 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) – A cat from Virginia was reunited with her owner after she went missing for nine years.

On Tuesday, Henrico County Police’s Animal Protection Unit got a call about a stray cat that would not leave a resident’s porch.

After taking the cat to the shelter, rescuers found she had a microchip and started doing some investigating.

That led them to Piper’s owner, who they called right away to come pick her up.

The police department shared a photo of Piper and her owner reunited. Officers said the owner had been searching for her cat for years with no luck.

There’s no way of knowing what Piper has been up to all these years, but police are reminding pet owners of the importance of microchips.

“While this white-gloved feline has had some time to herself, we sure are glad to see Piper back with her owner!” Henrico police wrote in a tweet.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Mega Million sign displays the estimated jackpot of $1.35 Billion at the Cranberry...
LLC incorporated in Las Vegas to claim $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot
FILE - Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs arrives in court for a hearing at the...
Judge recuses self in DUI case involving ex-Raiders player Ruggs
I-15 SB closed at Primm due to high winds, low visibility into California
I-15 reopens at Primm after closed due to high winds, low visibility into California
Proposed Smith's Marketplace near Stephanie, Sunset.
Smith’s Marketplace considering another Henderson location
Chloe Edwards
14-year-old stabbing victim identified by Washoe County

Latest News

Dylan Lyons, 24, a TV reporter, died Wednesday in an Orlando-area shooting while on assignment.
Slain Florida TV reporter, 9-year-old girl identified
Germany's foreign minister Annalena Baerbock address the United Nations General Assembly before...
UN approves resolution calling for Russia to leave Ukraine
FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz...
Harvey Weinstein gets 16 years for rape, sexual assault
An icy start Thursday morning, Feb. 23,2023 around Thurston County, Wash. greeted the hearty...
Winter storms sow more chaos, shut down much of Portland
Cosori is recalling more than 2 million air fryers sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico because...
Cosori recalling 2 million air fryers for fire risk