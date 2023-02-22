‘When We Were Young’ adds 2nd date to Las Vegas festival

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Following a popular debut in 2022, the highly-anticipated “When We Were Young” event announced Wednesday that organizers have added a second date to the upcoming festival.

According to a news release, “due to overwhelming demand,” organizers have added a second date, Oct. 22, to this year’s festival.

Held at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, “When We Were Young” says presale for the new date begins Friday, Feb. 24 at 2 p.m. at WhenWeWereYoungFestival.com . Organizers say any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Feb. 24 at 3 p.m.

According to the festival, both days will feature the same lineup.

In addition to a reunited Blink 182, the lineup for this year’s “When We Were Young” event will feature 30 Seconds To Mars, The Offspring, Good Charlotte, 5 Seconds of Summer, All Time Low, Yellowcard, Rise Against, Sum 41, Pierce the Veil, Gym Class Heroes, Michelle Branch, Thrice, Rise Against, Simple Plan, New Found Glory and more.

The festival says layaway plans start at $19.99 down. GA tickets start at $279.99, GA+ tickets start at $439.99 and VIP tickets start at $539.99, the release said.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.