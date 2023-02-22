Visit Carson City prepares for inaugural three-day Mark Twain Days Festival

Mark Twain Days Preview
By Katey Roshetko
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:46 AM PST|Updated: 5 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mark Twain and Carson City have a long standing relationship that dates back 160 years ago. This April, Nevada’s capitol is honoring that history with the inaugural Mark Twain Days Festival – a three-day celebration of fun and flapdoodle, Chautauqua and shenanigans, history and hijinks in downtown Carson City.

To tell us all about it and explain how you can get involved, Lydia Beck from Visit Carson City stopped by Morning Break.

The celebration is April 21-23 and events include a costumed “Bowtie Ball;” a VIP train ride on the V&T Railway; musical performances; “Walk in Sam’s Shoes” historical walking tours; Twain exhibits at the Nevada State Museum; and the minting of a Mark Twain medallion; a family picnic with 19th century games; Twain look-alike and costume contests and performances by student writers.

Nevada’s own McAvoy Layne, who has been portraying Twain for more than 40 years, will be at the center of many of the festivities and featured in a humorous performance of, “Becoming Mark Twain: Sam Clemens in Nevada.”

To learn more about this event, click here. Organizers are fine-tuning the schedule and offering sponsorship opportunities for businesses that want to be involved.

Those who would like to discuss sponsorship options, please contact Tiffany East at East Public Relations: info@tiffanyeastpr.com.

Follow Mark Twain Days on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on new event details and ticket information.

