Teenage suspects arrested in stabbing death of 14-year-old girl

(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan and Mike Watson
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:30 PM PST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A 14-year-old girl is facing open murder charges after allegedly stabbing another 14-year-old girl in the North Valleys. Reno Police said the victim was involved in a fight with the suspect on Soft Winds Drive Sunday afternoon. Investigators say a 15-year-old boy at the scene had a knife and threatened a second victim. After the stabbing, the stabbing victim was taken to a home on Red Barron Boulevard.

A REMSA ambulance took the victim to Renown Medical Center where she died. The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office said in a release she had been stabbed in the chest.

The two suspects were arrested Tuesday. The 14-year-old girl faces charges of open murder and challenging someone to a fight with a deadly weapon. The 15-year-old boy is accused of assault with a deadly weapon.

None of the names of the people involved in the incident have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
2 people found dead behind Las Vegas Auto Zone store
UNLV football player Ryan Keeler
UNLV football player Ryan Keeler dies
FILE - Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs arrives in court for a hearing at the...
Judge recuses self in DUI case involving ex-Raiders player Ruggs
Las Vegas police working barricade involving person with gun in east valley
Las Vegas police take suspect with gun in custody after barricade in east valley
In this April 21, 2016 file photo, houses line streets near the edge of the Las Vegas Valley in...
Nevada ranked as #1 most stressful state, study says

Latest News

The Cosmopolitan will again show films at its rooftop pool.
Cosmopolitan to show movies at rooftop pool above Las Vegas Strip this summer
‘When We Were Young’ adds 2nd date to Las Vegas festival
‘When We Were Young’ adds 2nd date to Las Vegas festival
MLS Commissioner Don Garber conducts an interview before the MLS Cup soccer match between LAFC...
MLS says Las Vegas, San Diego top candidates for 30th team
Nye County Sheriff's Office logo
Man arrested accused of murder in Pahrump double shooting
FILE - A Mega Million sign displays the estimated jackpot of $1.35 Billion at the Cranberry...
LLC incorporated in Las Vegas to claim $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot