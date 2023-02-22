Smith’s Marketplace considering another Henderson location

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new Smith’s Marketplace and fuel center could be coming to Henderson.

A proposal has been submitted to the City of Henderson for a new location at the Galleria Commons Plaza on Stephanie Street near Sunset Road.

The marketplace would sell groceries, clothing, pharmacy, among other items. The fuel center would also provide five dispensers to fill up your car.

The city is expected to review the proposal tomorrow.

A spokesperson for Kroger said the company hasn’t finalized plans for an additional location but they are “always exploring options” for new locations.

