Smith’s Marketplace considering another Henderson location

Proposed Smith's Marketplace near Stephanie, Sunset.
Proposed Smith's Marketplace near Stephanie, Sunset.(FOX5)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:17 PM PST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new Smith’s Marketplace and fuel center could be coming to Henderson.

A proposal has been submitted to the City of Henderson for a new location at the Galleria Commons Plaza on Stephanie Street near Sunset Road.

The marketplace would sell groceries, clothing, pharmacy, among other items. The fuel center would also provide five dispensers to fill up your car.

The city is expected to review the proposal tomorrow.

A spokesperson for Kroger said the company hasn’t finalized plans for an additional location but they are “always exploring options” for new locations.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
2 people found dead behind Las Vegas Auto Zone store
FILE - Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs arrives in court for a hearing at the...
Judge recuses self in DUI case involving ex-Raiders player Ruggs
UNLV football player Ryan Keeler
UNLV football player Ryan Keeler dies
FILE - A Mega Million sign displays the estimated jackpot of $1.35 Billion at the Cranberry...
LLC incorporated in Las Vegas to claim $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot
Las Vegas police working barricade involving person with gun in east valley
Las Vegas police take suspect with gun in custody after barricade in east valley

Latest News

Nathan Chasing Horse stands in court, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas, Nev. Nathan...
‘Dances With Wolves’ actor indicted in Nevada sex abuse case
glass of water generic
Customers will have to ask for water at Nevada restaurants if bill passes
Nevada joins settlement with opioid manufacturer
Mark Twain Days Preview
Visit Carson City prepares for inaugural three-day Mark Twain Days Festival