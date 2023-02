LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The DMV located at 2621 East Sahara Ave. is closed today due to a power outage.

The Nevada DMV made the announcement on Twitter that the power outage was caused by high winds.

Our Sahara office is closed today (Feb 22) due to a power outage caused by high winds. We will be honoring missed appointments on a walk-in basis over the next two weeks. pic.twitter.com/M0o3yf1sHR — Nevada DMV (@NevadaDMV) February 22, 2023

Missed appointments will be honored on a walk-in basis until March 8.

