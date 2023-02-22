From the outskirts to the heart of the city, coyotes at home in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Coyotes. No matter where you live in Southern Nevada, you’ve probably spotted one near your neighborhood. We wanted to know: are there more of them now? Are they a threat to you? Your children? Your pets? What about the now famous dog who lived with coyotes for months near the Inspirada neighborhood in Henderson? FOX5 is getting answers in a special report.

“They start to associate humans with food and resources which make them more bold and more willing to approach humans,” UNLV Life Sciences Professor Sean Neiswenter explained.

From the outskirts of the valley to the suburbs, even the heart of the city like the UNLV campus or the Las Vegas Country Club Golf Course, coyotes can be spotted almost anywhere.

“Coyotes have been in suburban and even in relatively urban areas as long as they have existed,” Neiswenter asserted. Neiswenter researches mammals especially carnivores and has been monitoring coyotes locally for years. Neiswenter says the Vegas Valley has always been home to a large, healthy coyote population but what is new social media and the ability to widely share sightings.

“You see it all over social media, people posting these pictures of coyotes,” Neiswenter stated.

Recently, videos of a white dog that became known as Ghost spotted living among coyotes in the outskirts of Henderson went viral.

“Oh, that’s great yeah,” Neiswenter said upon seeing videos of the interactions.

“It is unusual to see dogs and coyotes interacting like that, but it is not unheard of… with a dog that size maybe it is less likely that there is going to be predatory behavior… it is still rather unusual to see him adopted into the pack like that,” Neiswenter added. Neiswenter revealed the storybook like tale is a rare exception. Coyote attacks on small pets are much more common. Coyotes have also adopted a suburban lifestyle because of the abundance of food.

“The absolute worst thing that you can do with coyotes or any wildlife really is give them food, give them water, or give them resources… They get habituated really quick they learn where food is just like your pet dog,” Neiswenter advised. Neiswenter also suggested to never feed a coyote because they can turn on you.

“Almost all the cases of attacks on adults have been when adults were trying to feed coyotes,” Neiswenter revealed. While any coyotes attack is rare, they are more common on what they see as smaller prey.

“In general, they are not something that we should be concerned about unless we have small pets, small children in which case a little supervision is usually sufficient,” Neiswenter contended.

Coyotes are not a protected species in Nevada and are even hunted for sport some calling them a nuisance animal, but the professor says it is important to remember they were here first.

“Even though we built this big city… there is great wildlife that is still here we can still enjoy,” Neiswenter said.

The professor adds though he doesn’t believe coyote numbers have changed significantly, since it is still winter and resources might be harder to find younger coyotes might be more willing to wander into new areas where they haven’t been spotted before.

