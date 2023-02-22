The new dating app that only works one day a week

New dating apps are looking for ways to combat dating fatigue.
By Alexis Fernandez
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:38 PM PST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Online dating is a multi-billion dollar business and it’s growing every year.

More than 40 million Americans used dating websites or apps in 2020 alone, according to the Pew Research Center.

“Things have been increasing in terms of users on dating apps, however, in terms of success it is questionable,” said Dr. Tara, a relationship expert and college professor at California State University, Fullerton.

Dr. Tara says apps are evolving and younger users are looking for something different.

“A lot of my students in college really prefer joining groups, maybe it is based on their hobbies, interest or social change cost that they are interested in.”

Online dating is still common among younger adults, with about half of those under 30 who report having ever used a site or app, according to the Pew Research Center. Tinder is also the most widely used.

App developers are trying to figure out what’s next given the dating fatigue.

“It is declining people’s trust in the online world, with just so many catfishers out there, technology that people can use, pretend to be somebody else, I think people are losing their trust and faith in online dating.”

That’s where the Thursday app comes in.

It launched nearly two years ago and focuses on putting on events in an effort to get singles to meet in person.

“We kind of focus on living your life aside from dating, which is why the app only works for one day of the week which is Thursday, so 24 hours a week, every Thursday, the app will unlock, and you can match with people, see other profiles, you can chat with people, and then at midnight Thursday everything will lock.”

So how do you succeed on a dating app? Dr. Tara has a few tips:

  • Have an honest bio of what you want
  • Ask to get on a video call if you’re comfortable verifying the person is real
  • Have clear and attractive photos of yourself
  • Be kind. If their energy doesn’t match, tell the person and wish them the best.

And remember this is just the first step in the process of finding a partner.

“Being on an online dating app does not equate to having successful relationships at all, everything else comes after that online dating moment.”

