MLS says Las Vegas, San Diego top candidates for 30th team

MLS Commissioner Don Garber conducts an interview before the MLS Cup soccer match between LAFC...
MLS Commissioner Don Garber conducts an interview before the MLS Cup soccer match between LAFC and the Philadelphia Union Saturday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Los Angeles . (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)(Marcio Jose Sanchez | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:01 AM PST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Soccer hopes to pick a 30th team by the end of the year.

“San Diego and Las Vegas are the most likely,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said Wednesday during a kickoff event at the league’s new television studio built together with Apple TV.

“The 30th team will come at some point soon,” Garber said. “We’d like to get that announced by the end of the year.”

He mentioned Detroit; Phoenix; Sacramento, California; and Tampa, Florida, as other expansion possibilities.

St. Louis, the league’s 29th team, opens play Saturday at Austin.

Garber did not rule out expanding beyond 30 teams.

