Military warns troops to avoid poppy seeds

Food items like bagels that have poppy seeds should be avoided by military members, according...
Food items like bagels that have poppy seeds should be avoided by military members, according to a Pentagon memo.(Source: WAFF/CNN/POOL/File)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:37 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. military is telling active-duty soldiers to stop eating poppy seed bagels, pastries and other foods with poppy seeds.

The top Pentagon official for personnel sent a memo warning service members that eating poppy seeds could cause them to fail drug tests.

The memo said poppy seed crops are cultivated by pharmaceutical and food industries, and during harvest the seeds could be contaminated with morphine and codeine.

It was not mentioned how many troops may have had positive drug tests as a result of poppy seeds.

Pentagon researchers are now looking at positive drug tests dating back to 2019.

Military leaders said they will update the guidance depending on what the review finds and what is appropriate.

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency has also urged athletes to avoid poppy seeds a few days before and during competition to avoid positive drug tests.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
2 people found dead behind Las Vegas Auto Zone store
UNLV football player Ryan Keeler
UNLV football player Ryan Keeler dies
FILE - Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs arrives in court for a hearing at the...
Judge recuses self in DUI case involving ex-Raiders player Ruggs
Las Vegas police working barricade involving person with gun in east valley
Las Vegas police take suspect with gun in custody after barricade in east valley
In this April 21, 2016 file photo, houses line streets near the edge of the Las Vegas Valley in...
Nevada ranked as #1 most stressful state, study says

Latest News

Ever since they went on sale for $350 and sold out in minutes, fashionistas can’t shut up about...
$350 big red boots have become a fashion sensation
The vaccine was a good match against the strains that spread over the fall and winter,...
Flu vaccine worked well in season that faded fast, CDC says
Experts at AAA say one easy step is not keeping valuables in your car so they won't be taken.
AAA warns of uptick in relay hacking for keyless cars
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in support of the campaign of...
Trump, reprising White House role, to tour train derailment
The Cosmopolitan will again show films at its rooftop pool.
Cosmopolitan to show movies at rooftop pool above Las Vegas Strip this summer