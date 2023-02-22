Man arrested accused of murder in Pahrump double shooting

Nye County Sheriff's Office logo
Nye County Sheriff's Office logo(FOX5)
By Michael Bell
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:50 AM PST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man is in jail after he was accused in a double shooting in Pahrump, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

Authorities said deputies responded to a shooting in Pahrump around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday near the 2000 block of East Basin Avenue.

Investigators found a 41-year-old victim who had sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound before fleeing a residence nearby, according to police.

Nye County authorities say the suspect, later identified as Moses Jacob Hoody, 26, was detained at the scene.

Deputies later found a deceased 69-year-old man inside the home, police said.

“During the following investigation, detectives determined Hoody had begun firing several gunshots inside the home, injuring one man and killing the second victim,” the Nye County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Hoody faces charges of open murder, attempted murder and battery with a deadly weapon, according to authorities.

