Las Vegas police search for missing double amputee

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing disabled man.

Richard Hammock was last seen on Tuesday in Las Vegas.

Police say he might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Hammock is a double amputee and uses a red electric mobility chair. He is wearing a black Pittsburgh Steelers cap, long black coat and brown pants.

Anyone with information regarding Hammock and his whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111 or by email.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.