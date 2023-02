LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The I-15 southbound was closed in Primm Wednesday morning, RTC is advising.

According to the agency, the closure is due to high winds in the area and low visibility into California.

#FASTALERT 6:05 AM, Feb 22 2023

Update: I-15 SB at Primm remains closed due to high winds and low visibility into California

Use other routes — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) February 22, 2023

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.