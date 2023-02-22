Here’s how to report wind damage in your part of Las Vegas Valley

By Matt Kling
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:24 AM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - If you are seeing downed trees or other problems in your neighborhood, there are ways you can reach out to local jurisdictions to get it fixed.

Those living in unincorporated Clark County can download the FIXIT Clark County app to request service.

City of Las Vegas residents can click here to submit a problem.

City of North Las Vegas residents can use this portal to report an issue.

Those in the City of Henderson can report a problem here.

