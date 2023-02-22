Forecast Outlook- 2/22/2023

Cold Air Sticks Around Bringing Winter Mix Across Southern Nevada
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Sam Argier
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 1:43 PM PST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After strong wind across the valley last night, much colder air has invaded Southern Nevada. It’s a winter mix across the Las Vegas Valley Wednesday afternoon with scattered snow and ice pellet showers passing through. We’ll keep rain and snow showers in the forecast through Sunday morning.

Showers are forecast to taper a bit tonight with overnight temperatures falling into the 30s and 20s. Scattered rain/snow mix showers remain in the forecast through Friday with high temperatures holding in the low 50s and upper 40s.

A more significant storm packing more moisture moves into the area on Saturday. Rain becomes more widespread across the Las Vegas Valley with high temperatures holding in the mid 50s. For most of the Las Vegas Valley, this will be a cold rain, but there is the chance of some snow mixing in for the highest elevations of the valley. Up in the mountains, Winter Storm Watches and Warnings have been issued for Mt. Charleston and Lee Canyon through Saturday night where 1 to 3 feet of new snow is forecast.

The storm moves out on Sunday, setting us up for drier weather into early next week. We’ll keep it cool with shower chances returning again for the middle of next week.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
2 people found dead behind Las Vegas Auto Zone store
FILE - Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs arrives in court for a hearing at the...
Judge recuses self in DUI case involving ex-Raiders player Ruggs
UNLV football player Ryan Keeler
UNLV football player Ryan Keeler dies
FILE - A Mega Million sign displays the estimated jackpot of $1.35 Billion at the Cranberry...
LLC incorporated in Las Vegas to claim $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot
Las Vegas police working barricade involving person with gun in east valley
Las Vegas police take suspect with gun in custody after barricade in east valley

Latest News

FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook-2/21/23
FOX5 Weather test 0224
Forecast Outlook-2/19/23
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook-2/19/23
FOX5 Weather test 0224
Forecast Outlook-2/18/23