Forecast Outlook- 2/22/2023

After strong wind across the valley last night, much colder air has invaded Southern Nevada. It’s a winter mix across the Las Vegas Valley Wednesday afternoon with scattered snow and ice pellet showers passing through. We’ll keep rain and snow showers in the forecast through Sunday morning.

Showers are forecast to taper a bit tonight with overnight temperatures falling into the 30s and 20s. Scattered rain/snow mix showers remain in the forecast through Friday with high temperatures holding in the low 50s and upper 40s.

A more significant storm packing more moisture moves into the area on Saturday. Rain becomes more widespread across the Las Vegas Valley with high temperatures holding in the mid 50s. For most of the Las Vegas Valley, this will be a cold rain, but there is the chance of some snow mixing in for the highest elevations of the valley. Up in the mountains, Winter Storm Watches and Warnings have been issued for Mt. Charleston and Lee Canyon through Saturday night where 1 to 3 feet of new snow is forecast.

The storm moves out on Sunday, setting us up for drier weather into early next week. We’ll keep it cool with shower chances returning again for the middle of next week.

