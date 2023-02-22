DPS finds over 1.2 million fentanyl pills while investigating crash in Sacaton

The estimated street value of the fentanyl found is about $5.1 million.
The estimated street value of the fentanyl found is about $5.1 million.(Arizona's Family)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:47 PM PST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACATON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety says over 1.2 million fentanyl pills were seized during a crash investigation last week.

On Feb. 16, DPS troopers responded to reports of a crash on I-10 near Casa Blanca Road in Sacaton. DPS says the driver of a Ford pickup truck lost control, causing his vehicle to roll over. He was thrown from the truck and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

During their investigation of the crash, troopers found packages containing approximately 1,297,000 suspected fentanyl pills. DPS says the pills seized weigh around 286 pounds. The estimated street value of the fentanyl found is about $5.1 million.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, four out of every ten pills laced with fentanyl contain at least two milligrams of the synthetic opioid, which is a potentially lethal dose. DPS says there was enough fentanyl found in the truck to potentially kill more than half a million people.

On the same day as the crash, DPS troopers gave Narcan to a woman suspected of overdosing on fentanyl after a traffic stop on U.S. Route 93 in Congress. She was given a second dose of Narcan by the fire department and taken to a hospital.

DPS says troopers will continue working towards combating the illegal smuggling and distribution of drugs like fentanyl.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
2 people found dead behind Las Vegas Auto Zone store
UNLV football player Ryan Keeler
UNLV football player Ryan Keeler dies
FILE - Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs arrives in court for a hearing at the...
Judge recuses self in DUI case involving ex-Raiders player Ruggs
Las Vegas police working barricade involving person with gun in east valley
Las Vegas police take suspect with gun in custody after barricade in east valley
In this April 21, 2016 file photo, houses line streets near the edge of the Las Vegas Valley in...
Nevada ranked as #1 most stressful state, study says

Latest News

Proposal would lure doctors to Nevada by helping pay student loans
Proposal would lure doctors to Nevada by helping pay student loans
TB AT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - VOD - clipped version
CCSD says person at Las Vegas elementary school was diagnosed with tuberculosis
Cannabis Plant
Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board suspends North Las Vegas license citing ‘threat to public health’
FEWER HOSPITAL BEDS - VOD - clipped version
Fewer hospital beds in Las Vegas Valley means more patients at facilities, possibly longer wait time
Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board issues health notice after some products treated with...
Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board issues health notice after some products treated with unapproved pe